Rocko’s Modern Life movie coming to Netflix

Rocko's Modern Life

Heh heh, oh my… a brand new Rocko’s Modern Life movie is coming to Netflix.

Entitled Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, the full-length feature was first previewed by Nickelodeon at Comic-Con during the summer of 2017. Now, according to NickALive!, Netflix has acquired the film and plans to premiere it sometime in the near future.



As previously reported, Static Cling finds Rocko and the gang returning to Earth after being stranded in space since 1996. According to the synopsis, “Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.”

In a teaser trailer, Rocko, Heffer, and Filburt encounter smartphones, toxic energy drinks, and ridiculously themed food trucks. There’s even an updated homage to the original series’ classic opening credits sequence.

Along with Rocko, Netflix has also acquired a new Invader Zim film called Enter The Florpus.

Watch teaser trailers for both films below.