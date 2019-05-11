False reports of active shooter leads to pandemonium at Rolling Loud Festival

Chaos at Rolling Loud 2019

Reports of an active shooter led to pandemonium at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival on Friday night.

Thought it was ultimately proven to be a false alarm, several festival-goers were injured in a stampede towards the exits.



“Shortly after 11pm on Friday night, there was a disturbance that led a large group of fans to believe there was an active shooter within the festival grounds,” Rolling Loud organizers said in a statement. “The commotion resulted in these fans running out of the venue, some of whom were injured and/or scared in the process.”

“Security and public authorities immediately sprung into action, established it was a false alarm and there was not an active shooter in the festival.”

Following a brief delay, Rolling Loud proceeded “as planned.” Yesterday’s lineup featured performances from Migos, Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, Rick Ross, and more.

False alarm there was no shooting at #rollingloud but it was mass hysteria for a minute. pic.twitter.com/8GHPBA5QuQ — Sammy Donado (@SammyDonado) May 11, 2019