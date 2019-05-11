Menu
False reports of active shooter leads to pandemonium at Rolling Loud Festival

Several people were injured in a stampede towards the exits

on May 11, 2019, 6:32pm
Chaos at Rolling Loud 2019
Reports of an active shooter led to pandemonium at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival on Friday night.

Thought it was ultimately proven to be a false alarm, several festival-goers were injured in a stampede towards the exits.

“Shortly after 11pm on Friday night, there was a disturbance that led a large group of fans to believe there was an active shooter within the festival grounds,” Rolling Loud organizers said in a statement. “The commotion resulted in these fans running out of the venue, some of whom were injured and/or scared in the process.”

“Security and public authorities immediately sprung into action, established it was a false alarm and there was not an active shooter in the festival.”

Following a brief delay, Rolling Loud proceeded “as planned.” Yesterday’s lineup featured performances from Migos, Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, Rick Ross, and more.

