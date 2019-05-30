Rosalía gets to clapping on new single “Aute Cuture”: Stream

Rosalía's "Aute Cuture" Music Video

Rosalía is back with her third new song of the year. After releasing the single “Con Altura” with J Balvin and teaming with James Blake for “Barefoot in the Park”, the Spanish pop star has now shared her latest track, “Aute Cuture”.

The song again sees Rosalía teaming with her frequent songwriting collaborator El Guincho, while Spanish author Leticia Sala helped with lyrics. With the title a playful misspelling of “haute couture,” the track tells of a post-breakup woman who reclaims her power through high fashion. As the singer herself explained in a statement,



“‘Aute Cuture’ is the title: written incorrectly but with a sense of humor and strength. I wrote this song before going out to tour El Mal Querer and I have taken the time necessary so the song would come out with the best video to accompany it. Filled with claps, nail art, and a Tarantino vibe. Enjoy it and hopefully it’ll make you dance and laugh like it does me.”

The accompanying music video, which indeed has a Kill Bill feel, follows Rosalía and her beauty gang as they invade a small, dusty town to brighten up the residents’ lives with sharp nail art. Check out the video below.

Rosalía has a summer packed with festivals all over the world. She’ll hit Chicago’s Lollapalooza, the UK’s Glastonbury, Montreal’s Osheaga, Mexico’s Ceremonia, and NOS Primavera Sound in Portugal. Search for tickets here.