Sam Cohen reveals new song “Man on Fire”: Stream

Sam Cohen, photo by Kenneth Bachor

Next week marks the release of The Future’s Still Ringing in My Ears, the new solo album from indie songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Sam Cohen. Co-produced by Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse, the LP follows 2015’s Cool It.

Consequence of Sound premiered last month’s single, “I Can’t Lose”, which was inspired by fatherhood and the music of Paul McCartney’s harpsichord. Cohen is back today with “Man on Fire”, an upbeat, bluesy number that feels like a hybrid of The Black Keys and Broken Bells, the super duo comprised of Burton and The Shins frontman James Mercer.



Take a listen below.

The Future’s Still Ringing in My Ears lands in stores May 17th through Burton’s own 30th Century Records. Later this week, Cohen will hit the road with past collaborator Kevin Morby. Grab your tickets here.