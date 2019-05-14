Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Sebastian announces new album, shares “Run for Me” featuring Gallant: Stream

The French producer's first LP since 2011 drops this fall

by
on May 14, 2019, 2:02pm
0 comments
sebastian new album release date "run for me" single video gallant
Sebastian

French DJ/producer Sebastian released his debut album, Total, eight years ago this month. Now, he’s finally ready to drop its follow-up.

Due out through longtime label Ed Banger Records/Because Music, the as-yet-untitled record is due to arrive this fall. In addition to Total, the project comes after Sebastian’s production work for folks like Frank Ocean (Blonde) and Charlotte Gainsbourg (Take 2 EP), as well as remixes of Daft Punk and Beastie Boys.

To preview the forthcoming LP, Sebastian has shared “Run for Me”. It’s a funky yet smooth tune, and features guest vocals from CoSigned R&B crooner Gallant.

“We made it in one day, in one take without stopping,” Sebastian explained in a statement. “The melody evolved wherever it seemed to want to go all by itself. I tracked Gallant down for the vocals because he shared the same power and logic that the song aimed to have and I wasn’t disappointed. The song really came into its own when the vocals were laid down on the track.”

Check out “Run for Me” below via its video, directed by Todd Tourso (Beyoncé, Rihanna).

Sebastian is scheduled to perform at a number of festivals this summer, including We Love Green in France, Belgium’s Dour Festival, Sónar Festival in Barcelona, and Montreal’s Osheaga Festival.

Previous Story
R.I.P. Tim Conway, legendary comedian and star of The Carol Burnett Show, has died at 85
Next Story
Misfits add shows in Denver and Seattle with The Distillers, The Damned, and Cro-Mags
No comments