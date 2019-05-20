Serj Tankian and Tom Morello perform Audioslave’s “Like a Stone” in tribute to Chris Cornell: Watch

Serj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris Cornell

Saturday marked two years since the world lost Chris Cornell.

That tragic anniversary was hardly lost on his former Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello, who paid tribute to the late singer-songwriter at Sonic Temple Music + Arts Festival in Columbus, Ohio.



During his solo performance on Friday night, Morello brought out longtime friend Serj Tankian of System of a Down for an emotional, soul-gripping rendition of Audioslave’s “Like a Stone”. As you can see below, the moment followed a frenetic medley of Rage Against the Machine hits in which Morello revisited a range of tracks from “Bulls on Parade” to “Guerilla Radio” to “Cochise”.

Tankian comes out around the 4:20 mark, and the clip ends with Morello playing his solo track “Can’t Stop the Bleeding” featuring Gary Clark Jr. and Gramatik. Watch below.

This isn’t the first time that the two have paired up. In 2018, Tankian joined Prophets of Rage in Auckland, New Zealand, where they also performed the monumental hit. Lately, however, Morello has been performing the song by his lonesome, leaning on crowd participation for an assist.

Stay tuned for more coverage of Sonic Temple 2019 via Heavy Consequence. Below, you can revisit two interviews with Cornell that recently re-aired on Kyle Meredith With…

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public