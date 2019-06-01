Silicon Valley to end after Season Six

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Silicon Valley sadly has a shelf life.

Today, executive producers Mike Judge and Alec Berg confirmed that the forthcoming sixth season of their HBO tech comedy will be the final chapter for Pied Piper.



The two shared a joint statement:

“Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us. We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season Six seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

Series lead Thomas Middleditch also shared a statement (via Instagram):

It’s coming to an end. We shoot the last season this summer. Knew it was coming, but today it was made official. It’s been such an amazing experience. The cast, the writers, the crew, it’s all come together to provide the most enjoyable and rewarding time I’ve had in this business. This show has changed my life. I can’t wait to see all my friends again in the next few weeks when we start up once more for the last time. Playing Richard has been so fun. I love to be that awkward, tightly-wound genius spazz who just HAS to prove that last point even if it risks everything. I will miss him. And all the other little boys and girls that make up this dream cast of a show. And the incredible writers. And the sweet and funny crew. Ugh. I’m not gonna cry! I can’t wait to see how it ends!!! What do you think? Will Pied Piper win or lose? #alwaysblue

As did Kumail Nanjiani, who wrote on his own Instagram, “One more season and then we all enter our hyperbaric chambers and get blasted into the sun. It has been a privilege and a joy. #AlwaysBlue.”

Since the series’ 2014 debut, stars Middleditch, Nanjiani, Zach Woods, and Martin Starr have become major Hollywood A-listers. However, former series regular T.J. Miller, who left the show in 2017, was mired in sexual misconduct allegations.

Silicon Valley will return later this year with seven final episodes.