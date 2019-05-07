Sinkane explores his roots on new song “Ya Sudan”, announces tour dates: Stream

Sinkane

Sinkane has a new album, Dépaysé, on the way later this month. Already we’ve heard a pair of previews in the title track and jubilant “Everybody”, and now a third song has been revealed.

Titled “Ya Sudan”, the afro-funk tune sees band leader Ahmed Gallab exploring his cultural roots and identity as the child of Sudanese parents. He explained further in a statement:



“I am so inspired by how the recent uprising in Sudan has unified Sudanese people all over the world. I feel like we are truly understanding our identity. It feels inclusive and welcoming. Sudan is one of the most diverse places on Earth. From the Nuba Mountains to Port Sudan. Dongola to Darfur. Kassala to Khartoum. We are people made up of different languages, cultures, and religions. Our differences create our beautiful and rich identity. As for me, growing up outside of Sudan has given depth to my identity. This is the message of ‘Ya Sudan’.”

Stream it below via a video featuring Sinkane’s childhood family photos.

Dépaysé officially hits shelves May 31st through City Slang. To coincide with today’s track release, Sinkane has expanded his live schedule to include a fall US tour that kicks off in September. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th via LiveNation, after which you can check the secondary market here.

Sinkane 2019 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

06/07 – Beverungen, DE @ Orange Blossom Festival

06/08 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/12 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

06/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

06/15 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

06/16 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground

06/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/20 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop

06/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

06/25 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

06/26 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

08/16-18 – Taso, NM @ Taos Vortex

09/12 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

09/13 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

09/14 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

09/15 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

09/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

09/19 – Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

09/21 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

09/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

10/04 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

10/05 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater

10/06 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Front Room

10/08 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

10/09 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar

10/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

10/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall