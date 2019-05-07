Sinkane explores his roots on new song “Ya Sudan”, announces tour dates: Stream

Sinkane has a new album, Dépaysé, on the way later this month. Already we’ve heard a pair of previews in the title track and jubilant “Everybody”, and now a third song has been revealed.
Titled “Ya Sudan”, the afro-funk tune sees band leader Ahmed Gallab exploring his cultural roots and identity as the child of Sudanese parents. He explained further in a statement:
“I am so inspired by how the recent uprising in Sudan has unified Sudanese people all over the world. I feel like we are truly understanding our identity. It feels inclusive and welcoming. Sudan is one of the most diverse places on Earth. From the Nuba Mountains to Port Sudan. Dongola to Darfur. Kassala to Khartoum. We are people made up of different languages, cultures, and religions. Our differences create our beautiful and rich identity. As for me, growing up outside of Sudan has given depth to my identity. This is the message of ‘Ya Sudan’.”
Stream it below via a video featuring Sinkane’s childhood family photos.
Dépaysé officially hits shelves May 31st through City Slang. To coincide with today’s track release, Sinkane has expanded his live schedule to include a fall US tour that kicks off in September. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th via LiveNation, after which you can check the secondary market here.
Sinkane 2019 Tour Dates:
06/04 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
06/07 – Beverungen, DE @ Orange Blossom Festival
06/08 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival
06/12 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
06/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
06/15 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939
06/16 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
06/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground
06/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/20 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop
06/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
06/25 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
06/26 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre
08/16-18 – Taso, NM @ Taos Vortex
09/12 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
09/13 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
09/14 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
09/15 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
09/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
09/19 – Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe
09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
09/21 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live
09/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
10/04 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
10/05 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater
10/06 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Front Room
10/08 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
10/09 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar
10/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
10/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall