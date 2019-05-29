Sleater-Kinney with St. Vincent, photo by Jonny Stills

Sleater-Kinney kicked off the year by announcing a new album, produced by none other than Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent. It was later revealed to be titled The Center Won’t Hold and due through Mom+Pop. Today, they’ve offered up the album’s first single, “Hurry on Home”, as well as tour dates.

In an interview with NPR in January, Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein said of the their collaboration with Clark, “We always planned on getting back in the studio — it was just a matter of when. If there is an overarching principle to this album, it’s that the tools on which we were relying proved inadequate. So we sought new ones, both metaphorically and literally.”



Take a listen to “Hurry on Home” below via its lyric video directed by Miranda July.

As for Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming 31-date North American tour it kicks off on October 9th in Spokane, WA, and runs through the end of November. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14th. You can get them here, and see the full itinerary below.

Sleater-Kinney’s previous record, 2015’s No Cities to Love, was their first in a decade and released by Sub Pop.

Sleater-Kinney 2019 Tour Dates:

09/05-07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

10/09 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre

10/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/01 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker spoke to Kyle Meredith With… about their upcoming ninth album, and you can revisit that episode below.

