Sleater-Kinney kicked off the year by announcing a new album, produced by none other than Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent. It was later revealed to be titled The Center Won’t Hold and due through Mom+Pop. Today, they’ve offered up the album’s first single, “Hurry on Home”, as well as tour dates.
In an interview with NPR in January, Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein said of the their collaboration with Clark, “We always planned on getting back in the studio — it was just a matter of when. If there is an overarching principle to this album, it’s that the tools on which we were relying proved inadequate. So we sought new ones, both metaphorically and literally.”
Take a listen to “Hurry on Home” below via its lyric video directed by Miranda July.
As for Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming 31-date North American tour it kicks off on October 9th in Spokane, WA, and runs through the end of November. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14th. You can get them here, and see the full itinerary below.
Sleater-Kinney’s previous record, 2015’s No Cities to Love, was their first in a decade and released by Sub Pop.
Sleater-Kinney 2019 Tour Dates:
09/05-07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
10/09 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre
10/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/01 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/08 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker spoke to Kyle Meredith With… about their upcoming ninth album, and you can revisit that episode below.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS