Slipknot member Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s daughter died from apparent drug overdose: Report

Slipknot's Shawn Clown Crahan, photo by David Brendan Hall / Gabrielle Crahan, via Facebook

Over the weekend, news broke that Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s youngest daughter, Gabrielle, had tragically passed away at the young age of 22 years old. Now, TMZ is reporting that Gabrielle’s death is likely the result of a drug overdose.

According to TMZ, police and fire departments responded to a call of a possible overdose at a home in Hollywood, California, on Saturday night (May 18th), and CPR was administered to Gabrielle, but to no avail. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.



TMZ further reports that law enforcement officials have informed the news outlet that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, as were signs of narcotic use. The investigation is still ongoing, and an exact cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

Earlier today, Shawn Crahan wrote a message to fans on Facebook, thanking them for their support and mentioning that Gabrielle’s funeral will be held this coming Sunday.

“Firstly: Chantel, Alexandria, Gage, Simon and I would like to thank everyone for the endless amount of love, prayers, thoughts, and kindness we have been receiving. While it is not possible for me to read and respond to each individual message & comment right now, I want you to know that we can feel the energy shared and we are so grateful. You have all proven that there is empathy, positivity, & strength in this community that we call humanity here on Earth.

Second: There will be a funeral for my daughter Gabrielle on Sunday May 26th. Flowers may be sent to the Scottish Rite Consistory in Des Moines. Cards & condolences may be directed to Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines.

Thank you endlessly, Shawn and family”

Only a few days prior to her death, Gabrielle had shared a picture on Instagram of a sobreity coin, suggesting that she was five months sober.