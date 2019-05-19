Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s daughter Gabrielle dies at 22

Slipknot's Shawn Clown Crahan, photo by David Brendan Hall / Gabrielle Crahan, via Facebook

Sad news to report: Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s youngest daughter passed away yesterday (May 18th) at the age of 22. No cause of death was revealed.

The metal musician shared the news earlier today (May 19th) on Slipknot’s Facebook page, writing, “It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you.”



Slipknot had just appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live the night before, marking their first performance of 2019. A few days ago, the band announced details of their new album, We Are Not Your Kind, which will be released on August 9th.

Our condolences go out to Shawn “Clown” Crahan and his entire family for this tragic loss.