Slipknot perform “Unsainted” and “All Out Life” on Jimmy Kimmel Live: Watch

Slipknot on Jimmy Kimmel Live, via YouTube

Slipknot gave two songs their live debuts on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, performing the new single “Unsainted” on the televised show and “All Out Life” as a Web-only exclusive.

The Kimmel appearance marked Slipknot’s first live performance in 2019, after announcing details of their new album, We Are Not Your Kind, and releasing “Unsainted” a day earlier. “All Out Life” was released last Halloween, and is not included on the album tracklist, serving as a stand-alone single.



Last night’s late-night gig also marked the live debut of Slipknot’s new masks, as well as a mysterious new percussionist who has taken the place of longtime member Chris Fehn, who was ousted from the band earlier this year following a legal dispute.

Slipknot’s We Are Not Your Kind album arrives on August 9th. The band will embark on a European tour in June, and their “Knotfest Roadshow” North American trek with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth in late July. Pick up tickets to Slipknot’s upcoming shows here.

Watch Slipknot performing “Unsainted” and “All Out Life” on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.