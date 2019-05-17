slowthai drops debut album Nothing Great About Britain: Stream

Over the past few years, slowthai has released a number of EPs and singles. Now, the British grime rapper has unveiled his highly anticipated debut LP, Nothing Great About Britain, via True Panther Records/Method Records. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Throughout the 11-track album, the 24-year-old MC dissects his adolescence growing up in the United Kingdom. As he previously explained in a statement,
“It’s basically my experience of growing up [in the UK]; of having a family that were immigrants originally, of the stories they’ve told me, of my childhood and how I’ve lived my life. Through it, I’ve gone on a journey of explaining how everything I was chasing to make me feel good only clouded my judgement. And it took me going through a ton of shit to realise that none of these things – no money, no drugs, no fake relationships – is gonna make me happy, or make me a good person.”
Sporting eleven tracks, the record was produced by Kwes Darko, with additional assistance from Mura Masa and Slaves on “Doorman” and “Missing”. It also features two guest collaborations: Jaykae, who is featured on “Grow Up”, and Skepta, who appears on “Inglorious”.
slowthai has a handful of US shows coming up; get tickets here.
Nothing Great About Britain Artwork:
Nothing Great About Britain Tracklist:
01. Nothing Great About Britain
02. Doorman
03. Dead Leaves
04. Gorgeous
05. Crack
06. Grow Up (feat. Jaykae)
07. Inglorious (feat. Skepta)
08. Toaster
09. Peace of Mind
10. Missing
11. Northampton’s Child
Last night, the up-and-coming grime artist previewed his new collection by releasing a menacing music video for his Skepta collab, “Inglorious”. Directed by Crowns & Owls, the clip draws on religious imagery and visuals from A Clockwork Orange and A Handmaid’s Tale to create a dark, haunting, and visually mesmerizing video. Watch below.