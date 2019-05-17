slowthai drops debut album Nothing Great About Britain: Stream

slowthai's "Inglorious" music video

Over the past few years, slowthai has released a number of EPs and singles. Now, the British grime rapper has unveiled his highly anticipated debut LP, Nothing Great About Britain, via True Panther Records/Method Records. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Throughout the 11-track album, the 24-year-old MC dissects his adolescence growing up in the United Kingdom. As he previously explained in a statement,



“It’s basically my experience of growing up [in the UK]; of having a family that were immigrants originally, of the stories they’ve told me, of my childhood and how I’ve lived my life. Through it, I’ve gone on a journey of explaining how everything I was chasing to make me feel good only clouded my judgement. And it took me going through a ton of shit to realise that none of these things – no money, no drugs, no fake relationships – is gonna make me happy, or make me a good person.”

Sporting eleven tracks, the record was produced by Kwes Darko, with additional assistance from Mura Masa and Slaves on “Doorman” and “Missing”. It also features two guest collaborations: Jaykae, who is featured on “Grow Up”, and Skepta, who appears on “Inglorious”.

slowthai has a handful of US shows coming up; get tickets here.

Nothing Great About Britain Artwork:

Nothing Great About Britain Tracklist:

01. Nothing Great About Britain

02. Doorman

03. Dead Leaves

04. Gorgeous

05. Crack

06. Grow Up (feat. Jaykae)

07. Inglorious (feat. Skepta)

08. Toaster

09. Peace of Mind

10. Missing

11. Northampton’s Child

Last night, the up-and-coming grime artist previewed his new collection by releasing a menacing music video for his Skepta collab, “Inglorious”. Directed by Crowns & Owls, the clip draws on religious imagery and visuals from A Clockwork Orange and A Handmaid’s Tale to create a dark, haunting, and visually mesmerizing video. Watch below.