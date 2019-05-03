slowthai reveals provocative song “Nothing Great About Britain” and video: Stream

slowthai's "Nothing Great About Britain" music video

Later this month comes Nothing Great About Britain, the new album from UK rapper slowthai. His first-ever full-length is an autobiographical reflection on his time spent growing up in Britain — everything from the the financial hardships to the personal and political experiences that helped to shape his complex identity today.

The heart of the new record can be found on today’s title track and accompanying music video. In the clip, slowthai becomes the rightful heir to the throne after extracting King Arthur’s legendary sword from the stone. It also sees slowthai both mocking and celebrating British stereotypes and singing the national anthem “God Save the Queen”.



Check out the provocative clip below.

Nothing Great About Britain arrives May 17th. For more, check out lead single “Gorgeous”. slowthai also recently covered Portishead’s “Glory Box”.

In support of the LP, slowthai will cross the Atlantic for his first-ever US shows. He’s also in the process of mapping out a very cheap UK tour, with tickets costing no more than 99p (roughly $1.30 USD). Find tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.