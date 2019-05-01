Snail Mail announces US summer tour dates

Snail Mail has expanded her world tour to include a new batch US summer dates.
Set for the July and August, the stateside stint will see the indie rocker born Lindsey Jordan bring her highly acclaimed Lush debut album to fans in cities like San Diego, Phoenix, and Denver. Our former Artist of the Month is also marked down for her biggest headlining shows in New York and Los Angeles.
(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2018)
Today’s new tour dates are scheduled around festival gigs at MO POP in Detroit, Omaha’s Maha Music Festival, and the inaugural THING Festival in Redondo Beach. They follow Jordan’s busy springtime run over in Europe.
Consult the full itinerary below. Grab your tickets here.
Snail Mail 2019 Tour Dates:
05/12 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Festival
05/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes $
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/28 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie %
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East
06/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/07 – Helsinki, FL @ Sideways
06/08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/14 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
06/15 – Duisberg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival
06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby
06/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
07/11-14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
07/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *
07/18 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
07/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
07/24 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s *
07/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
07/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *
07/27 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival
07/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre
07/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *^
08/01 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *^
08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/16 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival
08/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
08/18 – Taos, NM @ Taos Vortex
08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
08/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
08/24 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival
$ = w/ Long Beach
% = w/ Soccer Mommy
* = w/ Sasami
^ = w/ Duster
Revisit Lush single Pristine”, one of our favorite songs of 2018: