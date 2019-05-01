Snail Mail announces US summer tour dates

Snail Mail has expanded her world tour to include a new batch US summer dates.

Set for the July and August, the stateside stint will see the indie rocker born Lindsey Jordan bring her highly acclaimed Lush debut album to fans in cities like San Diego, Phoenix, and Denver. Our former Artist of the Month is also marked down for her biggest headlining shows in New York and Los Angeles.



Today’s new tour dates are scheduled around festival gigs at MO POP in Detroit, Omaha’s Maha Music Festival, and the inaugural THING Festival in Redondo Beach. They follow Jordan’s busy springtime run over in Europe.

Consult the full itinerary below. Grab your tickets here.

Snail Mail 2019 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Festival

05/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes $

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie %

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East

06/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/07 – Helsinki, FL @ Sideways

06/08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/14 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

06/15 – Duisberg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival

06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

06/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

07/11-14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

07/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

07/18 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

07/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

07/24 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s *

07/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

07/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

07/27 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival

07/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre

07/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *^

08/01 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *^

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/16 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

08/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

08/18 – Taos, NM @ Taos Vortex

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

08/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

08/24 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival

$ = w/ Long Beach

% = w/ Soccer Mommy

* = w/ Sasami

^ = w/ Duster

Revisit Lush single Pristine”, one of our favorite songs of 2018: