Sonic the Hedgehog trailer retooled using classic cartoon design: Watch

A fan has delivered the trailer we all deserved weeks ago

on May 29, 2019, 2:23pm
Cartoon Sonic trailer

Literally scary design flaws in the new live-action film version of Sonic the Hedgehog resulted in widespread public outrage and mockery. The pushback was so intense that director Jeff Fowler issued an apology and promised to go back to the drawing board to overhaul the character’s appearance.

While Fowler leads a million-dollar redesign plan, one clever YouTube user has taken it upon himself to give fans the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer we deserve in 2019. Instead of the freakish humanoid Sonic, Artur Baranov’s updated trailer features a cartoon version that looks a lot like the traditional, old-school character we originally fell in love with all those years ago.

Watch below.

Here’s the original trailer if you so dare to see it again:

The simple, but effective edit should serve as something of a lesson to Fowler and other Hollywood execs looking to cash in on remakes: The key to nostalgia is a comforting sense of familiarity. You know, not CGI-crazed updates that render beloved characters nearly unrecognizable.

To accommodate the redesigns, Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog has been delayed and will now open in theaters February 14th, 2020.

