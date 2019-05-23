Sonic Youth announce live LP Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008, share live version of “Bull in the Heather”: Stream

Sonic Youth's Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008

The mythological allure surrounding Sonic Youth is about to get even bigger.

The iconic rock band has announced a semi-new live album titled, Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008. The 10-song LP was recorded during their Independence Day set at River to River Festival in New York City. The setlist for that show saw Sonic Youth pick songs from all over their 30-year career discography. That means you get to hear a blistering version of the seven-minute sprawler “Hyperstation” alongside live takes of songs like “She Is Not Alone” and “100%”. Not too shabby.



(Read: Sonic Youth’s Daydream Nation Became a Guiding Light for Fearless Artists)

If that all seems a bit familiar, that’s because there’s a chance you might already own the album. Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 was initially packaged as a bonus item accompanying Sonic Youth’s final full-length, 2009’s The Eternal. Until now, it had never been available on streaming services or as a standalone record fans could purchase separately. That will change on June 7th when the live album is released via Matador.

To celebrate the announcement, Sonic Youth have shared the album’s version of “Bull in the Heather”. Released in 1994, the song was the only single from the band’s eighth studio record, Experimental Jet Set, Trash and No Star. Today, it’s one of their most well-known tracks and has a similarly memorable music video (featuring Kathleen Hanna!). Give the live version a listen below.

You can pre-order the album from Matador’s website. In the meantime, check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 Artwork:

Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 Tracklist:

01. She Is Not Alone

02. The Sprawl

03. World Looks Red

04. Jams Run Free

05. Hey Joni

06. The Wonder

07. Hyperstation

08. Bull In The Heather

09. 100%

10. Making The Nature Scene