New trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home finds Peter Parker dealing with life post-Endgame: Watch

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Sony)

Now that Avengers: Endgame has decimated box office records, Marvel can focus on their next chapter, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and they’ve just dropped a new trailer.

Due out July 2nd, the latest glimpse at the Homecoming sequel shoulders Peter Parker with all the weight that comes from the aftermath of Endgame. So much so that actor Tom Holland even warns about major spoilers within of which there are many. Oh, so many.



So, if you haven’t seen Endgame— maybe you’re just avoiding crowds? — it would behoove you to stay far away from this trailer. However, if you have, you’ll get an idea on what’s to come, specifically the relationship between Parker and Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Watch below and get your tickets now!

Opening July 5th, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home was directed by Jon Watts from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. In addition to Holland and Gyllenhaal, the film stars Zendaya (Mary Jane Watson), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May Parker), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill). Find the synopsis below…

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”