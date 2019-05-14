The next Star Wars movies will be a trilogy from the Game of Thrones showrunners

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in Game of Thrones

Here’s hoping Star Wars fans have been loving Game of Thrones.

Today, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed at the MoffetNathanson Media & Communications summit that the next round of Star Wars films to be released after this December’s The Rise of Skywalker will come from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.



The confirmation follows a recent report that revealed Disney is going all in on Star Wars, Marvel, and live-action remakes for the foreseeable future. What we didn’t know, though, was whether the new Star Wars films slated to begin in 2022 would be coming from Benioff and Weiss or Rian Johnson. As previously reported, both parties are working on separate trilogies.

Now we know, and, well, the jury’s still out. Speaking candidly, either option comes with a number of concerns. Whereas Johnson clearly has a vision, and a resume of exceptional work, The Last Jedi was a total mess narratively. As for Benioff and Weiss? The post-George R.R. Martin seasons have been satisfactory at best. So, it’s a toss up.

As for what Benioff and Weiss’ new trilogy will entail, some fans have been speculating that they’ll be a prequel, dating well beyond George Lucas’ series of films and going back to the Knights of the Old Republic era. Given Benioff and Weiss’ ties to Westeros, that would make logical sense, but nothing has been confirmed outside of a few stray remarks by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

In the meantime, we have the last episode of Game of Thrones coming this Sunday, and The Rise of the Skywalker to bow on December 20th.

Update: According to Deadline, Iger revealed that are currently a half dozen Star Wars films in various stages of development — which makes sense if you count the two aforementioned trilogies. Additionally, Iger said at third TV series will join The Mandalorian and a Cassian Andor series on Disney+.