Hulu will expand its Stephen King programming with a series adaptation of The Eyes of the Dragon

In 1984, Stephen King sat at the ten-year mark of his full-length publishing career, and by then, he’d already left a trail of indisputable classics in his wake. Over 15 novels in by then, and two years after The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger saw King make his most notable overtures into the fantasy genre so far (at least up to that point), the horror legend decided to integrate two of that novel’s characters into a swords-and-magic saga emblematic of the era’s Dungeons & Dragons fantasy revivalism.

Since King adaptations are all the rage right now, and particularly when a bunch of avid fantasy fans are about to be in the market for a new TV obsession, it makes perfect sense for an adaptation of The Eyes of the Dragon to come down the pipeline. Deadline reports that Hulu has greenlit a pilot for a series based on the novel, with Seth Grahme-Smith (producer of the It films and the upcoming Child’s Play reboot) attached as showrunner and pilot writer.



The novel, per the publisher, chronicles a classic good-and-evil story set in the realm of Delain: “A kingdom is in turmoil as the old king dies and his successor must do battle for the throne. Pitted against an evil wizard and a would-be rival, Prince Peter makes a daring escape and rallies the forces of Good to fight for what is rightfully his.”

Granted, previous attempts at an adaptation of Dragon have fallen apart; however, both the fantasy genre and TV were not what they are then today. Considering Hulu’s success with King-centric fare like the miniseries 11.22.63 and the in-universe series Castle Rock, it’ll hardly be a surprise if the pilot winds up ordered to series in the long run.

