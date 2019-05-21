Stephen King’s The Long Walk laces up a director

The Long Walk

A little over a year ago, it was reported that New Line Cinema was interested in finally adapting Stephen King’s 1979 dystopian novel, The Long Walk. In fact, they even had a screenwriter in James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, The Rundown), who called it a passion project.



Now, they’ve found a director. As Variety reports, the studio has tapped André Øvredal, who’s already broken in his soles in the thriller genre, having helmed 2016’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe and this August’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Written under King’s now-defunct pseudonym Richard Bachman, the story follows 100 teenage boys who enroll in an annual contest to see who can walk the furthest without stopping. It’s an endurance test in which the winner leaves a trailer of tired, dead bodies.

Currently, it’s the third King-related project for New Line. In September, they’ll release their highly anticipated follow-up It: Chapter Two, and they recently just announced that producer James Wan and screenwriter Gary Dauberman will be adapting ‘Salem’s Lot.

