Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons announce co-headlining 2019 US tour

Stone Temple Pilots (Top) / Rival Sons (Bottom)

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons are teaming up for a co-headlining fall 2019 US tour that will see the two acts playing outdoor amphitheaters and indoor theaters.

The trek kicks off September 13th in Baltimore, Maryland, and runs through an October 9th show in San Diego, California, with each band performing a full set at all shows. Tickets are on sale today at 12 p.m. local time at this location, and will also be available at StubHub for shows that sell out. See the full list of dates below.



Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo said, “We are thrilled about this tour and grateful to share these upcoming shows with Rival Sons. A great band! They don’t make them like this anymore. Looking forward to seeing all of you!”

Rival Sons guitarist Scott Holiday added, “We’re delighted to share the stage with the DeLeo brothers and STP! Not to mention performing together in some really great venues. These guys wrote some of the soundtrack to my childhood…and it’ll be killer to watch and listen to ‘em hit these gems every night!”

STP, now featuring singer Jeff Gutt, released a self-titled album in 2018, while Rival Sons delivered their latest full-length effort, Feral Roots, in January of this year.

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons 2019 Tour Dates:

09/13 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

09/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

09/22 – New York, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

09/25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

09/29 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

10/01 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

10/03 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

10/09 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

* = Stone Temple Pilots not performing