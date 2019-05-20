Stranger Things counts down to summer in new clip from Season 3: Watch

Stranger Things Season 3

With Game of Thrones now in the rearview mirror, season three of Stranger Things is the next big event television to look forward to. Right on queue, Netflix has unveiled a new preview.

The brief clip focuses on on Hawkins’ hunky lifeguard, Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), who has all the neighborhood ladies swooning, especially Mike and Nancy’s mom, Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono). Whether or not a sultry storyline involving Billy and Karen factors into Season 3’s storyline remains to be seen, but the clip will definitely have you counting down to summer — specifically, July 4th, when Stranger Things 3 hits Netflix.



In the meantime, revisit the first full trailer for Season 3, and see if you agree with all the theories we took away from it.