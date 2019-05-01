Menu
StubHub launches “Beyond Festivals” ticket promotion

The purchase of any festival ticket includes a 15% off coupon for a future concert ticket purchase

on May 01, 2019, 2:08pm
Photo by Lior Phillips
If you’re looking for an optimal time to purchase festival tickets, this might be it. Between now and October 15th, the purchase of any festival ticket on StubHub includes a 15% off coupon for a future concert ticket purchase.

The discount code will be delivered the Tuesday after the festival, and the offer is open to U.S. and Canadian residents only. For your consideration, here’s just a few of the notable festival tickets now available:

Shaky Knees Festival – Atlanta, GA from May 3rd-5th

Rolling Loud – Miami, FL from May 10th-12th

Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH from May 17th-19th

Governors Ball – New York, NY from May 31st-June 2nd

Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN from June 13th-16th

Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL from August 1st-4th

Outside Lands – San Francisco, CA from August 9th-11th

Austin City Limits – Austin, TX from October 4th-6th and 11th-13th

1 comment