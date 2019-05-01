StubHub launches “Beyond Festivals” ticket promotion

Photo by Lior Phillips

If you’re looking for an optimal time to purchase festival tickets, this might be it. Between now and October 15th, the purchase of any festival ticket on StubHub includes a 15% off coupon for a future concert ticket purchase.

The discount code will be delivered the Tuesday after the festival, and the offer is open to U.S. and Canadian residents only. For your consideration, here’s just a few of the notable festival tickets now available:



— Shaky Knees Festival – Atlanta, GA from May 3rd-5th

— Rolling Loud – Miami, FL from May 10th-12th

— Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH from May 17th-19th

— Governors Ball – New York, NY from May 31st-June 2nd

— Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN from June 13th-16th

— Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL from August 1st-4th

— Outside Lands – San Francisco, CA from August 9th-11th

— Austin City Limits – Austin, TX from October 4th-6th and 11th-13th