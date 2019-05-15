Summer Slaughter 2019 lineup features Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, The Faceless, and more

Summer Slaughter 2019

The Summer Slaughter tour, billed as the “most extreme tour of the year,” has announced its 2019 lineup and tour dates, featuring a triple headlining bill of Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, and The Faceless.

Rivers of Nihil, Nekrogoblikon, Lorna Shore, and Brand of Sacrifice will support, along with the winner of Headbang for the Highway contest. The tour begins July 20th in Denver, running through August 14th, ending in Los Angeles.



Cattle Decapitation also gave an update on the progress their new record, due out on Metal Blade Records later this year.

“We are in the studio right now recording the follow-up to The Anthropocene Extinction,” frontman Travis Ryan said in a video message from the band. “We’ll be playing a few new songs on this tour, so we’ll see you there.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, and the full itinerary is below.

Summer Slaughter Tour 2019 Dates:

07/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

07/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

07/22 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

07/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

07/24 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

07/25 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

07/26 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater

07/27 – Montreal, QC @ Heavy MTL Festival

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ The Odeon

07/30 – Dayton, OH @ Oddbody’s

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

08/01 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

08/02 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

08/03 – Easton, PA @ One Centre Square

08/04 – Baltimore, MD @ SoundStage

08/05 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

08/07 – Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

08/09 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

08/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/11 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

08/13 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720