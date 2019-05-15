Summer Slaughter 2019 lineup features Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, The Faceless, and more

The Summer Slaughter tour, billed as the “most extreme tour of the year,” has announced its 2019 lineup and tour dates, featuring a triple headlining bill of Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, and The Faceless.
Rivers of Nihil, Nekrogoblikon, Lorna Shore, and Brand of Sacrifice will support, along with the winner of Headbang for the Highway contest. The tour begins July 20th in Denver, running through August 14th, ending in Los Angeles.
Cattle Decapitation also gave an update on the progress their new record, due out on Metal Blade Records later this year.
“We are in the studio right now recording the follow-up to The Anthropocene Extinction,” frontman Travis Ryan said in a video message from the band. “We’ll be playing a few new songs on this tour, so we’ll see you there.”
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, and the full itinerary is below.
Summer Slaughter Tour 2019 Dates:
07/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
07/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
07/22 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
07/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
07/24 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
07/25 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
07/26 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater
07/27 – Montreal, QC @ Heavy MTL Festival
07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ The Odeon
07/30 – Dayton, OH @ Oddbody’s
07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
08/01 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
08/02 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
08/03 – Easton, PA @ One Centre Square
08/04 – Baltimore, MD @ SoundStage
08/05 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
08/07 – Greenville, SC @ The Firmament
08/09 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live
08/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/11 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
08/13 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720