System of a Down’s Serj Tankian sings Game of Thrones track “The Rains of Castamere”: Stream

Serj Tankian at Sonic Temple Festival, photo by Amy Harris

With Game of Thrones airing its final episode this past Sunday, the music from the beloved HBO show lives on with a new arrangement of the track “The Rains of Castamere” featuring System of a Down singer Serj Tankian.

The song appears on the Season 8 soundtrack to Game of Thrones, which is out now digitally and will be released on double CD on July 19th and vinyl later this year. The music on the album was composed by Ramin Djawadi, with Tankian providing vocals on this updated version of “The Rains of Castamere” (listen below).



The recorded track follows a surprise live performance of the song that Tankian gave when he joined the “Game of Thrones: A Live Concert Experience” tour stop in Los Angeles two years ago.

(Buy: Tickets to Game of Thrones Live Experience)

The same song was recorded by The National, and sung by their frontman Matt Berninger, for the Season 2 soundtrack to Game of Thrones.

This past weekend, System of a Down performed their only two scheduled shows of 2019 at the Sonic Temple Festival in Ohio and the Chicago Open Air Festival in Illinois. At Sonic Temple, Tankian also joined Tom Morello for a rendition of Audioslave’s “Like a Stone” in honor of the late Chris Cornell.