SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott share video for Game of Thrones-inspired “Power is Power”: Watch

The Weeknd in the "Power is Power" video with SZA and Travis Scott

Last week, HBO and Columbia Records unveiled the 14-track collection For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones). Now, on the eve of the aftermath of The Battle of Winterfell, SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott have shared the video for their collaboration off the album, “Power is Power”.

The clip features a lot of footage from Game of Thrones’ eight seasons, with the artists paired specifically to different characters. Dressed in the black feathered garb of the Night’s Watch, The Weekend represents Jon Snow; SZA may look like she’s worshiping the Lord of Light, but she’s matched with Daenerys’ dragonflame; and Scott aligns himself with the Many-Faced God.



(Read: TV Review: Game of Thrones Slays the Stakes Amidst the Darkness of “The Long Night”)

For the Throne also features contributions from A$AP Rocky, ROSALÍA, Mumford & Son, Lil Peep, Ellie Goulding, and others. Stream it here. The latest episode of Game of Thrones airs tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.