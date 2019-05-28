Taylor Bennett releases new The American Reject EP: Stream

Taylor Bennett

Taylor Bennett has dropped his latest project, The American Reject EP. The eight-track effort follows last year’s Be Yourself EP, and you can stream it in full below via Apple Music and Spotify

The American Reject includes the Zxxk and Mel Makes Music-aided single “Streaming Service”, which Bennett released back in January. Bennett’s older brother, Chance the Rapper, drops in on “No One Outside” alongside Bianca Shaw, while other guests include Ty Dolla $ign, Mr Hudson, and Supa Bwe.



Speaking with Lyrical Lemonade about the EP (via The FADER), the Chicago MC said his goal was to bring people together by using his music to “even out the playing field.” Bennett further explained,

“I think that very often we try to use things like skin color, money, materialistic assets and others like that to say that we are better than other people, but I think that even people who have money buy these things because they feel and want to be accepted by a different class or different people. It brought me to the overall idea that all of us are rejects and we really all don’t belong, but that’s a part of being unique, different, and standing out. I wanted to further that idea and get more people to understand that even KKK members are rejects because you can be accepted by some people and hated by others. Everyone deals with it: transsexuals, black kids, white kids, doctors, everyone.”

Take a listen to The American Reject EP in its entirety below. Taylor Bennett will be hitting up festivals like Governors Ball and Austin City Limits throughout the year, and you can check for tickets to all his upcoming gigs here.