Taylor Swift details how Game of Thrones inspired her previous album

Taylor Swift sitting on her own throne of snakes

Note: Game of Thrones spoilers ahead

Considering the pop culture impact of Game of Thrones, we’d be hard pressed to find someone who hasn’t been affected or inspired by the HBO series in one way or another. However, it appears Taylor Swift has taken her fandom to a whole new level.



Speaking recently with Entertainment Weekly, the pop singer divulged all the ways her last album, Reputation, incorporated House Stark, the Mother of Dragons, and other elements of Westeros.

“These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a Game of Thrones filter,” she told EW. In fact, “Look What You Made Me Do”, a song about exacting revenge against her traitors, was specifically modeled after a certain Night King slayer.

“‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is literally Arya Stark’s kill list,” Swift said, adding that the track also includes bits referencing Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister. The video itself also sees Swift sitting mightily upon her own throne made of snakes.

Reputation hit shelves in November 2017, about three months after season seven of GoT wrapped up. One of that season’s most memorable scenes — in which Sansa and Arya work together to give Littlefinger what he’s so long deserved — helped Swift come up with Reputation track “I Did Something Bad”.

Elsewhere on her album, “King of My Heart” came to fruition thanks to the Daenerys’ and Khal Drogo’s intense, but tragic love.

According to Swift, she’d met up with writers and actors from GoT, but chose not to mention it in any interviews leading up to the album’s release. Instead, she let her music do all the fan talking for her.

“You find yourself identifying with different characters several times an episode,” Swift gushed to EW. “You go from hating someone to loving someone. You see someone as cold, and then you see the reasons behind why they do what they do.”

“I just feel so lucky to exist when Game of Thrones is coming out,” she closed. We’re inclined to agree.

Read the full article on EW. Check out our review of the most recent GoT episode, “The Last of the Starks”.

In related news, a new round of North American tour dates for the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience has been announced. HBO also ended up editing out that now-infamous coffee cup from last week’s episode.

Swift also returned the other week with a new single called “ME!”.