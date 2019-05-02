Menu
Taylor Swift delivers debut performance of “ME!” at 2019 Billboard Awards: Watch

The Nashville pop star flaunts her new single with Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco

on May 01, 2019, 8:28pm
Less than a week after dropping “ME!”, Taylor Swift took the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to perform the single live for the very first time.

Much like the track’s corresponding music video, the Wednesday night performance was filled with both bold colors and personality and featured an appearance from collaborator Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco. Watch the replay down below.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Tours of All Time)

“ME!” is the first track off Swift’s forthcoming seventh album and first release with Republic Records, which signed Swift to a multi-year contract last year. Along with Urie’s contributions, the song was produced by Grammy-winner Joel Little, known for his work with Sam Smith and Lorde.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Swift described the as-yet-untitled album as “much more playful and actually inward-facing.” She added,  “It’s kind of taking those walls, taking that bunker down from around you that I felt like I had to put up because, you know, after a while in certain times in your career where if you say something it’s going to be misconstrued.”

Swift’s last full-length, Reputationcame in 2017. In addition to adopting a more “playful” musical mindset, the Nashville star has vowed to be more politically active, especially as the 2020 Elections draw near. In March, Swift donated over $100,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project, a legislative group that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

