Terminator: Dark Fate trailer brings back Sarah Connor: Watch

Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)

“The unknown future rolls toward us. I face it for the first time with a sense of hope. Because if a machine, a Terminator, can learn the value of human life, maybe we can too.”

Those were the last words of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, words that speak volumes while watching the first trailer for Paramount’s forthcoming legacy sequel, Terminator: Dark Fate, due out November 1st.



Why? Well, because she’s right back in the front lines of what’s become a never-ending future war for the militant mother of the millennium. Even so, she hardly wears such tragedy on her sleeve, opting for knives and semi-automatics instead.

Fortunately for her, Connor isn’t alone in this battle, as she’s joined by a new generation of heroes, particularly Halt and Catch Fire star MacKenzie Davis, who follows in the footsteps of the late Kyle Reese as a soldier from the future on a rescue mission.

(Read: The Terminator’s Kyle Reese Is the Most Interesting Action Hero)

Needless to say, things have changed, but one thing remains the same: There is no fate but what we make. So, get on your feet, soldier, and see for yourself below.

As previously reported, Dark Fate picks up directly after Terminator 2: Judgment Day with a story conceived by original series creator James Cameron and a team of writers that included The Dark Knight’s David S. Goyer.

Directed by Tim Miller, the film once again brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger as the iconic T-800 with new faces in Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and Diego Boneta.

Grab the poster now.