The Black Keys rock a spiritual retreat in the video for new song “Go”: Watch

The Black Keys' new "Go" music video

Next month marks the arrival of Let’s Rock, the first new Black Keys album in five years. In anticipation, the garage rockers have let loose a winding single called “Go”, as well as a funny music video detailing what band members Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach have supposedly been up to since the release of 2014’s Turn Blue.

In the Bryan Schlam-directed clip, the duo is pressured by record label Warner Bros. to make a comeback. The only problem? Carney and Auerbach haven’t spoken in years. To help move things along, both are shipped off to Happy Trails: Intentional Community & Spiritual Retreat, where they’re encouraged to participate in outdoor meditation sessions, sage burning, and therapy support groups. Instead, the two flip each other off, brawl, and rock out in a forest while tripping on some natural hallucinogens.



“It was great making this video with Bryan, partially because it was filmed at the very type of place it is making fun of,” Carney said in a press release. Auerbach jokingly added, “The video was fun, but we still haven’t spoken.”

Check out “Go” below.

Let’s Rock officially drops June 28th; for more, revisit previous singles “Lo/Hi” and “Eagle Birds”. The Black Keys will support the new LP with an extensive fall tour alongside Modest Mouse. Get tickets here.