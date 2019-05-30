The Cure perform Disintegration in full, plus rarities and B-sides in Sydney Opera House live stream: Watch

The Cure's Disintegration concert

This week, The Cure marked the 30th anniversary of their landmark album, Disintegration, with a series of performance at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Over the course five nights, Robert Smith and co. treated fans to a full performance of the album in addition to rarities and B-sides. Tonight’s finale concert was streamed live on YouTube, and you can replay it in full below.

The setlist included the first performances of the album’s two final tracks — “Homesick” and “Untitled” — in 17 years. What’s more, fans got to see B-sides such as “No Heart”, “Esten”, “Babble”, “Fear of Ghosts”, “Out of Mind”, and “Delirious Night” played live for the first time ever.



(Read: The Cure’s Disintegration Remains a Record for Hopeless Romantics of all Generations)

“The idea of the global stream of Disintegration was really to give me a bit of an out in case I decided we’re not going to do it again,” Smith explained.

The Cure are finishing up a new album, which should see release before the year’s out. They also recently announced plans for their own festival, Pasadena Daydream, which goes down Saturday, August 31st in Pasadena, California.

Setlist:

Delirious Night

Fear of Ghosts

No Heart

Esten

2 Late

Out of Mind

Babble

Disintegration

Pictures of You

Closedown

Lovesong

Last Dance

Lullaby

Fascination Street

Prayers for Rain

The Same Deep Water as You

Disintegration

Homesick

Untitled

Encore:

Burn

Three Imaginary Boys

Pirate Ships