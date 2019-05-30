The Cure perform Disintegration in full, plus rarities and B-sides in Sydney Opera House live stream: Watch

This week, The Cure marked the 30th anniversary of their landmark album, Disintegration, with a series of performance at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Over the course five nights, Robert Smith and co. treated fans to a full performance of the album in addition to rarities and B-sides. Tonight’s finale concert was streamed live on YouTube, and you can replay it in full below.
The setlist included the first performances of the album’s two final tracks — “Homesick” and “Untitled” — in 17 years. What’s more, fans got to see B-sides such as “No Heart”, “Esten”, “Babble”, “Fear of Ghosts”, “Out of Mind”, and “Delirious Night” played live for the first time ever.
“The idea of the global stream of Disintegration was really to give me a bit of an out in case I decided we’re not going to do it again,” Smith explained.
The Cure are finishing up a new album, which should see release before the year’s out. They also recently announced plans for their own festival, Pasadena Daydream, which goes down Saturday, August 31st in Pasadena, California.
Setlist:
Delirious Night
Fear of Ghosts
No Heart
Esten
2 Late
Out of Mind
Babble
Disintegration
Pictures of You
Closedown
Lovesong
Last Dance
Lullaby
Fascination Street
Prayers for Rain
The Same Deep Water as You
Disintegration
Homesick
Untitled
Encore:
Burn
Three Imaginary Boys
Pirate Ships