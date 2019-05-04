The Cure to release Hyde Park concert film this summer

The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande

Still kicking yourself for missing The Cure last year at Hyde Park? Stop.

The band’s longtime director Tim Pope has confirmed that the band plans on releasing the full performance as a concert film. Better yet, he says there are plans to release it globally in cinemas.



“Yes, it’s true what Robert [Smith] has announced,” he tweeted, “that our film of Hyde Park will hit cinemas in early summer. A global release, it marks the first time to see The Cure on the big screen since Orange. I shot it in groovy 4K and we mixed at Abbey Road in glorious 5:1 surround sound.”

He added, “No point to say more for now, but we have worked long and hard on this to give a truly cinematic experience. Just a couple of screen grabs to whet your appetite. More announcements to come in next few weeks.”

Last July’s performance celebrated 40 years of the iconic goth rock outfit and saw over 60,000 fans congregate at London’s historic park. The career-spanning, 29-song set featured a smorgasbord of hits, deep cuts, and rarities.

However, this isn’t the only Cure-related film that Pope is working on. Earlier this year, the filmmaker teased “a feature-length, chronological documentary” of the band’s entire history, which would include “a cornucopia of material from Robert’s collection which has never been seen before.”

With The Cure still hard at work on their first album in over a decade, perhaps Pope is holding off in lieu of this Hype Park release? We’ll likely know in the weeks to come, as he promised, but regardless, fans should be prepared for more Cure content than ever in the coming year.

In related news, The Cure recently were confirmed as a headliner for this October’s Austin City Limits Festival, and also announced concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disintegration.

