The Cure’s Hyde Park concert film to hit theaters in July

The Cure, photo by Lior Phillips

Mark your calendars: The Cure’s long-teased Hyde Park concert film will hit theaters worldwide on July 11th.

Directed by the band’s longtime collaborator, Tim Pope, The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London captures the band’s 40th anniversary performance at London’s Hyde Park last summer. The career-spanning, 29-song set featured a smorgasbord of hits, deep cuts, and rarities.



According to Pope, it was all shot in “groovy 4k and we mixed at Abbey Road in glorious 5:1 surround sound.”

“This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band. It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget,” frontman Robert Smith said in a statement about the film.

Pope is also at work on “a feature-length, chronological documentary” of the band’s entire history, which would include “a cornucopia of material from Robert’s collection which has never been seen before.” Details on that project’s release are still forthcoming.

Meanwhile, The Cure are finishing up a new album, which should see release before the year’s out. They also recently announced plans for their own festival, Pasadena Daydream, which goes down Saturday, August 31st in Pasadena, California.