The Cure play Disintegration 30th anniversary concert: Video + Setlist

The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande

This weekend, The Cure kicked off their five-show run at Sydney’s Vivid LIVE festival celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disintegration. As expected, the sets came packed with all the classics, all the deep cuts, and a number of live debuts.

Robert Smith and Co. opened the show with a full performance of Disintegration, which included the first performances of the album’s two final tracks — “Homesick” and “Untitled” — in 17 years.



The eight-song encore included the live debuts of several B-Side such as “No Heart”, “Esten”, “Babble”, “Fear of Ghosts”, “Out of Mind”, “Delirious Night”, as well as their cover of Wendy Waldman’s “Pirate Ships”.

(Read: The Cure’s Disintegration Remains a Record for Hopeless Romantics of all Generations)

Jealous? Quit it. As previously reported, The Cure will stream their May 30th performance on both Facebook and YouTube with plans of bringing the shows over to the States come Christmastime. And, hey, by then we’ll even have a new album.

Check out the setlist and catch the video highlights below.

Setlist:

Disintegration

Plainsong

Pictures of You

Closedown

Lovesong

Last Dance

Lullaby

Fascination Street

Prayers for Rain

The Same Deep Water as You

Disintegration

Homesick

Untitled

Encore:

No Heart

Esten

2 Late

Babble

Fear of Ghosts

Out of Mind

Delirious Night

Pirate Ships (Wendy Waldman cover)