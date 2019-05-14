The Cure announce US festival, featuring Pixies, Deftones, and more

The Cure will celebrate their 40th anniversary by staging their very own festival in the US later this year. The Pasadena Daydream Festival goes down Saturday, August 31st at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
In addition to a headlining performance from The Cure, the lineup promises sets from a number of similarly prestigious indie and alternative acts, all of who were personally selected by The Cure’s Robert Smith. That includes Pixies, Deftones, Mogwai, Throwing Muses, Chelsea Wolfe, The Twilight Sad, The Joy Formidable, and Emma Ruth Rundle.
Tickets to the Pasadena Daydream go on sale May 17th at 12:00 p.m. PST via the festival’s website.
In the months leading up to Pasadena Daydream, The Cure will keep busy with tour dates all across the globe, including a multi-night stint at the Sydney Opera House, where they’ll perform Disintegration in full. They’re also scheduled to headline Austin City Limits in October. Further US tour dates are expected in 2020.
A new album is also in the works and should arrive before Christmas. Plus, fans can expect to see two new films — including one chronicling their 40th anniversary concert in Hyde Park last year — in the coming months.
The Cure 2019 Tour Dates:
05/24 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *
05/25 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *
05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *
05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *
05/30 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *
06/08 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/09 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop
06/14 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
06/16 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks
06/21 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/23 – Schessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/24-26 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
06/30 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
07/04 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival
07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/17 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival
07/18-20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/22 – Bucharest, RO @ Rock the City Festival
07/25 – Nyon, CH @ Paleo Festival Nyon
07/26-28 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/03 – Moscow, RU @ Afisha Picnic
08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Summer Sessions
08/23 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
08/31 – Pasadena, CA @ Pasadena Daydream Festival
10/04-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits