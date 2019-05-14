The Cure announce US festival, featuring Pixies, Deftones, and more

Deftones (Philip Cosores), The Cure (Debi Del Grande), Pixies (Johnny Perilla)

The Cure will celebrate their 40th anniversary by staging their very own festival in the US later this year. The Pasadena Daydream Festival goes down Saturday, August 31st at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

In addition to a headlining performance from The Cure, the lineup promises sets from a number of similarly prestigious indie and alternative acts, all of who were personally selected by The Cure’s Robert Smith. That includes Pixies, Deftones, Mogwai, Throwing Muses, Chelsea Wolfe, The Twilight Sad, The Joy Formidable, and Emma Ruth Rundle.



Tickets to the Pasadena Daydream go on sale May 17th at 12:00 p.m. PST via the festival’s website.

In the months leading up to Pasadena Daydream, The Cure will keep busy with tour dates all across the globe, including a multi-night stint at the Sydney Opera House, where they’ll perform Disintegration in full. They’re also scheduled to headline Austin City Limits in October. Further US tour dates are expected in 2020.

A new album is also in the works and should arrive before Christmas. Plus, fans can expect to see two new films — including one chronicling their 40th anniversary concert in Hyde Park last year — in the coming months.

The Cure 2019 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

05/25 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

05/30 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

06/08 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/09 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop

06/14 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/16 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/21 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Schessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/24-26 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/30 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

07/04 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival

07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/17 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival

07/18-20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/22 – Bucharest, RO @ Rock the City Festival

07/25 – Nyon, CH @ Paleo Festival Nyon

07/26-28 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/03 – Moscow, RU @ Afisha Picnic

08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Summer Sessions

08/23 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/31 – Pasadena, CA @ Pasadena Daydream Festival

10/04-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits