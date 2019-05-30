First trailer for Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance promises plenty of puppet magic: Watch

Rian (Taron Egerton) in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

Netflix has dropped the first trailer forThe Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Although we’ve seen glimpses and even a teaser of the 10-episode prequel series, the two-minute clip captures the magic of Jim Henson Creature Shop as they revisit Frank Oz and Jim Henson’s 1982 cult classic.



Once again, the story follows three Gelflings — Rian (Taron Egerton), Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel) — as they discover the secret behind the Skeksis’ power, and undertake a quest to start a rebellion and save the world.

Return to Thra below.

As previously reported, the series will combine puppetry with CGI under the eye of The Incredible Hulk’s Louis Leterrier and Brian Froud, the original film’s conceptual designer. Joining the three leads are Helena Bonham-Carter, Natalie Dormer, Alicia Vikander, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, and Simon Pegg, as well as comedy luminaries like Eddie Izzard, Andy Samberg, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The adventure begins on August 30th.