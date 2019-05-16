The Distillers extend 2019 North American tour

The Distillers

Punk reunions haven’t seen a shortage as of late, in part thanks to The Distillers, who reunited last year for a run of tour dates. The Brody Dalle-led punk band announced earlier this year that they would keep the reunion going with a North American spring tour. Now, that tour is about to get a whole lot bigger.

The Distillers announced a massive number of summer and fall tour dates, essentially keeping themselves on the road from May all the way on through to October. These extended tour dates will see them swing through the south and midwest, hitting cities like Minneapolis, Des Moines, Houston, Dallas, and more. Plus, Death Valley Girls are set to open in August and October.



Punk diehards will be pleased to see The Distillers are also opening for the original Misfits on several tour stops, including Los Angeles, Denver, and Seattle. The lineups for these shows are already shaping up to be something special.

Last September, The Distillers released their first song in 15 years, “Man vs. Magnet”. Revisit the single to get hyped for the tour, or head over to Third Man Records to snag a 7-inch pressing of the single and it’s B-side “Blood in Gutters”.

Check out the updated list of tour dates below, and get tickets here.

The Distillers 2019 Tour Dates:

05/19 — Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Music Festival

05/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

05/22 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/24 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

05/25 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/26 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/28 — Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

05/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/31 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/02 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/04 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement

06/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium #

08/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre ^

08/16 — Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall ^

08/17 — Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom ^

08/19 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony ^

09/07 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater #

09/14 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheater #

10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater ^

10/12 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^

10/13 — St Louis, MO @ The Ready Room ^

10/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

10/16 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

10/17 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

10/19 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

10/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center ^

10/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater ^

10/23 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

10/24 — Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater ^

# = w/ The Original Misfits

^ = w/ Death Valley Girls