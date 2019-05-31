Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone Gets Way Too Cute and Nostalgic in “Blurryman”

Jordan Peele in The Twilight Zone's "Blurryman"

“When we put away childish things, we may be closing our eyes instead of opening them.”

Greetings travelers and welcome to The Fifth Dimension.

The season one finale of Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone tells the story of Sophie (Zazie Beetz), a lifelong Rod Serling fan and a screenwriter for Peele’s reboot, who finds herself inside her own episode dubbed, “Blurryman”.

Co-hosts Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, Editorial Director Matt Melis, and writer Samantha Kuykendall are joined by CPN Director Cap Blackard, who helps close down shop until the door appears to them all again.

–Listen: Johnny Jewel at Italians Do It Better

