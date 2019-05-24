The Flaming Lips share new single “Giant Baby” featuring Mick Jones: Stream

The Flaming Lips, photo by George Salisbury

Back in April, The Flaming dropped King’s Mouth: Music And Songs, their 15th album, as a Record Store Day exclusive limited to 4000 gold vinyl copies. But on July 19th, the album will get a wide release — meaning you can find it on streaming services and beyond.

To celebrate the upcoming wide release, The Flaming Lips have shared a space pop track off the album called “Giant Baby”. It features The Clash guitarist Mick Jones providing narration about, you guessed it, a giant baby. It comes with a lyric video so you can follow along with Jones’ storybook tale.



“Giant Baby” is a pretty spacious, simple track. Instead of overdoing it, The Flaming Lips slow things down to let an acoustic guitar and electronic drum beats take you away. Apart from its brief, strange intro — it’s full of lively beeps, essentially sounding like a mellow conversation between prog band Mew and Wall-E — it’s a peaceful song that sounds like it could be off Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. There, in the midst of it all, is Jones narrating things. Give it a listen below.

This isn’t the first song we’ve heard from King’s Mouth. Back in April, the band shared “All for the Life of the City”, a fairytale-like song detailing a lot of the album’s plot. Birds chirp, a flute whistles, and the percussion slaps (literally). It’s a pretty good song, even if it feels a bit too digitalized.

This summer, the band will embark on a co-headlining tour with The Claypool Lennon Delirium. It kicks off on July 18th in Utah and comes to a close in Kentucky on September 20th. Particle Kid is set to open a handful of the stops. Find the full list of tour dates here.