The Get Up Kids announce US tour with Cloud Nothings

The Get Up Kids (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Cloud Nothings (photo by Philip Cosores)

The Get Up Kids have announced a headlining US tour featuring support from Cloud Nothings.

This new round of shows extends from late August through early October. Cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Portland are marked for the first half of the trek. The Get Up Kids and Cloud Nothings will then head to Salt Lake City, Denver, Detroit, and Philadelphia. Also serving as openers are The Whiffs.



The fall tour follows The Get Up Kids’ summer US run and comes in support of their sixth album, Problems, due out this Friday, May 10th. As for Cloud Nothings, they released their Last Building Burning record late last year.

Check out the full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

The Get Up Kids 2019 Tour Dates:

05/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle #

05/08 – Eindhoven, NL @ Dynamo #

05/09 – Antwerp, BE @ Zappa #

05/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island #

05/11 – Munich, DE @ Backstage #

05/13 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv #

05/14 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali #

05/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz #

05/18 – Madrid, ES @ Independence Club #

05/20 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie #

05/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof #

05/22 – Berlin, DE @ SO36 #

05/23 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor #

05/25 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival North

05/26 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival South

07/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi $

07/11 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom $

07/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn $

07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl $

07/14 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive $

07/16 – Miami, FL @ The Ground $

07/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey $

07/19 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern $

07/20 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle $

07/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle $

07/23 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry $

07/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar $

07/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg $

07/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents $

07/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom %

08/31 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory %

09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater %

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall %

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall %

09/10 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater %

09/12 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow %

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall %

09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater %

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts %

09/19 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium %

10/04 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

10/05 – Sydney, AU @ Crowbar

10/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

10/09 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo O-West

10/10 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

% = w/ Cloud Nothings, The Whiffs

# = w/ Muncie Girls

$ = w/ Great Grandpa

Revisit The Get Up Kids’ “The Problem is Me” and Cloud Nothings’ “The Echo of the World”: