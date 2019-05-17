The Hives return with first new song in four years, “I’m Alive”: Stream

The Hives

When The Hives announced their first North American tour in six years — a co-headlining trek with Refused, no less — fans hoped it meant new music was imminent. Today, on the eve of their tour kickoff at Columbus’ Sonic Temple, the Swedish rockers have delivered on that desire, sharing their first new single in four years, “I’m Alive”. Take a listen below.

Produced by Dave Sardy (LCD Soundsystem, Marilyn Manson), “I’m Alive” is one half of a double A-side 7-inch coming from Jack White’s Third Man Records later this summer. The song is a pummeling, defiant charge of resilience, as frontman Pelle Almqvist explained in a press release:



“‘I’m Alive’ is a song about crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance that sounds like crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance because it is a band crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance. Use it in your own life to help you obliterate your own resistance!”

(Read: 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2019)

A press release confirms The Hives will soon announce details of their first new album in seven years. In the meantime, they’re set to embark on that lengthy tour with Refused and play festivals including Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, Sweden’s Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas. Find tickets to all their upcoming gigs here.