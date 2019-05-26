Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Cedric Bixler-Zavala on The Mars Volta reunion: “It’s happening”

Bixler-Zavala says the band is in the studio

by
on May 26, 2019, 12:22am
0 comments
The Mars Volta
The Mars Volta

Looks like a Mars Volta reunion isn’t dependent on a Beto O’Rourke presidential victory.

Early Saturday morning, frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala hinted at the band’s impending comeback in a tweet. Responding to a fan who said “I dream with you guys giving TMV a new chapter,” Bixler-Zavala replied, “It’s happening.”

Bixler-Zavala’s proclamation follows a tweet earlier in the week in which he seemed to insinuate that The Mars Volta were in the studio. “We are in the kitchen finding new ways to through curve balls,” he wrote in response to another fan who asked if The Mars Volta would ever consider a De-Loused In The Comatorium tour.

What’s more, earlier in the month Bixler-Zavala revealed he was in the studio with Mars Volta bandmate Omar Rodríguez-López, who he affectionally referred to as “Puerto Rican Bernie Sanders.”

The Mars Volta broke up in 2013 after Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López had a falling out. “What am I suppose to do be some progressive house wife that’s cool with watching their partner go fuck other bands?” Bixler-Zavala said at the time. “The falling out had been four years in the making, so the final announcement on my part was really just to let the children know that Mom and Dad were splitting up.”

Just a year later, however, the longtime collaborators made amends, attributing their feud to a small disagreement between brothers that played out in the public eye. They subsequently formed a new band, Antemasque, and reunited their pre-Mars Volta outfit, At-the Drive-In.

Bixler-Zavala first teased the inevitable return of Mars Volta back in February, when he told a fan that “we will be back soon.” Their last studio album came back in 2012 with Noctourniquet.

Previous Story
Alien Turns 40: Tom Skerritt on Believing In Ridley Scott and Why Women Are Stronger Than Men
Next Story
Meek Mill accuses Las Vegas casino of “extreme racist” behavior after he is denied entry
No comments