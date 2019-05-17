The National release new album I Am Easy to Find: Stream

The National, photo by Amanda Koellner

The National have today dropped their new album, I Am Easy to Find. Stream the entire thing below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 16-track effort follows 2017’s great Sleep Well Beast and was recorded during sessions primarily held in Hudson Valley, New York, but also in Paris, Berlin, Dublin, Austin, Cincinnati, and elsewhere. A number of female vocalists joined The National in studio, including Sharon Van Etten, Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Lisa Hannigan, Kate Stables (aka This Is the Kit), Mina Tindle, Bowie collaborator Gail Ann Dorsey, and others.



I Am Easy to Find is also the title of a companion short film directed by Mike Mills. Released earlier this week, the visual element and the audio one inspired each other, though a press release notes “the former is not the video for the latter; the latter is not the soundtrack to the former.” Mills called the two pieces, “Playfully hostile siblings that love to steal from each other.”

Ahead of the release, I Am Easy to Find was previewed with singles “You Had Your Soul with You”, “Light Years”, and “Hairpin Turns”. Hear the whole thing below, and get tickets to The National’s upcoming tour over here.

I Am Easy to Find Artwork:

I Am Easy to Find Tracklist:

01. You Had Your Soul With You

02. Quiet Light

03. Roman Holiday

04. Oblivions

05. The Pull Of You

06. Hey Rosey

07. I Am Easy To Find

08. Her Father In The Pool

09. Where Is Her Head

10. Not In Kansas

11. So Far So Fast

12. Dust Swirls In Strange Light

13. Hairpin Turns

14. Rylan

15. Underwater

16. Light Years