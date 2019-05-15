Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

The National perform “You Had Your Soul with You” on Colbert: Watch

Supporting their upcoming record, I Am Easy to Find

by
on May 15, 2019, 9:43am
0 comments
The National You had your soul with you the late show with stephen colbert performance video watch
The National on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

This Friday, The National will return with their new album, I Am Easy to Find. The indie greats have already shared the effort’s Mike Mills-directed companion short film, but last night they previewed its accompanying soundtrack with a different visual presentation.

The group appeared on Colbert to perform the album’s lead single and opening track “You Had Your Soul with You”. They were joined by vocalists Kate Stables (aka This Is the Kit) and Pauline de Lassus, aka Mina Tindle, as well as a four-piece string section. It was, unsurprisingly, one of the best late night performances you could hope to see.

Watch the replay below.

I Am Easy to Find officially arrives on May 17th. The National will support the album on a summer tour featuring Courtney Barnett and Alvvays. You can get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Previous Story
Stef Chura teams with Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo for new duet “Sweet Sweet Midnight”: Stream
Next Story
Trailer for Black Mirror Season 5 warns of “a future we should have seen coming”: Watch
No comments