The Prodigy issue message to fans with mental health issues: “Do not suffer in silence”

The Prodigy

It’s been just about two months since The Prodigy singer Keith Flint was found dead in his Essex home. The world has had to move on, replacing the band at music festivals, but Flint’s bandmates and fans are very much still coping with his loss.

Today, the surviving Prodigy members have released a statement urging their fans with mental health issues not to remain quiet about them. Flint took his own life, and his bandmates are encouraging anyone with similar struggles to seek help.



“It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef’s passing,” the band wrote on Instagram. “If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence. The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all and give it the respect it deserves.”

They also included links to three UK organizations designed to support those struggling with mental health: Mind, The Calm Zone, and Samaritans. They directed international fans to the international suicide hotline.

The Prodigy aren’t the only ones stepping up for mental health in the wake of tragedy. The family of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, who passed away almost a year ago to the day, have launched a new charity in memory of the late musician.

Like the tribute concert Ben Gibbard, Julien Baker, Craig Finn, and others took part in last year, the charity is called Tiny Changes (taken from a line in the song “Heads Roll Off”: “While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to Earth”). With a special focus on the mental well-being of youth, the organization seeks to “advance understanding of the root causes of mental ill health and support innovation in the design and delivery of mental health services to children and young people.”

Find out more at the charity’s website.