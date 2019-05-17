The Raconteurs unveil new single “Help Me Stranger”: Stream

The Raconteurs in "Help Me Stranger" video

The Raconteurs are set to return on June 21st with their first album in 11 years, Help Us Stranger. In advance of its release, the Jack White-led outfit has broken off a series of previews, including “Sunday Drive”, “Now That You’re Gone”, and their cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)”. Today brings the album’s sort-of title track, “Help Me Stranger”.

The accompanying video was filmed last month in the mysterious city of Kimitsu, Japan by director/visual effects specialist Yasuhiko Shimizu. Watch it below.



Additionally, The Raconteurs have announced an exclusive white vinyl version of Help Us Stranger with an alternate cover and hand screen printed LP jacket, as well as a limited quantity of strictly promotional, never-available-for-sale 7-inch test pressings of “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)”. Both releases are exclusive to independent record stores and will be available beginning June 21st.

The Raconteurs’ corresponding North American tour in support of Help Us Stranger kicks off July 12th with a pair of shows in White’s hometown of Detroit. Check out the full itinerary, and grab tickets here.