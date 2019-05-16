The Rolling Stones announce rescheduled dates for “No Filter” North American tour

With frontman Mick Jagger on the mend following successful heart surgery, The Rolling Stones have rescheduled their “No Filter” North American tour.
The 17-date stadium tour will now kick off with a pair of dates at Chicago’s Soldier Field beginning June 21st. The itinerary extends through the end of August and includes the addition of a new date at New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 14th. See the full list of rescheduled dates below.
(Buy: Tickets to The Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” Tour)
Tickets sold for the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows. Tickets can also be obtained here.
The Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” Tour was originally scheduled to kick off in April, but was postponed after Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery. Ahead of today’s announcement, Jagger posted a video of himself dancing to social media, all but confirming that he’s back to his old self.
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 15, 2019
The Rolling Stones 2019 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds
07/03 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
07/07 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
07/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
08/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/05 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/10 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High
08/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
08/18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
08/22 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl
08/26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
08/31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium