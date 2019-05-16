The Rolling Stones announce rescheduled dates for “No Filter” North American tour

The Rolling Stones

With frontman Mick Jagger on the mend following successful heart surgery, The Rolling Stones have rescheduled their “No Filter” North American tour.

The 17-date stadium tour will now kick off with a pair of dates at Chicago’s Soldier Field beginning June 21st. The itinerary extends through the end of August and includes the addition of a new date at New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 14th. See the full list of rescheduled dates below.



Tickets sold for the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows. Tickets can also be obtained here.

The Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” Tour was originally scheduled to kick off in April, but was postponed after Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery. Ahead of today’s announcement, Jagger posted a video of himself dancing to social media, all but confirming that he’s back to his old self.

The Rolling Stones 2019 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds

07/03 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

07/07 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

07/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

08/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/05 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/10 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

08/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

08/18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

08/22 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

08/26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

08/31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium