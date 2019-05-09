The Selecter announce 40th anniversary tour dates

It’s a big year for 2-Tone. Back in February, we got the first album from The Specials in 37 years, in addition to news of a full US tour. Now, another legendary ska-punk band, The Selecter, have announced their own summer trek.
Coming in celebration of both their own 40th anniversary and four decades of 2-Tone in general, the tour kicks off on September 11th in New York City. Boston, Denver, and San Francisco are also on the docket, as are a pair of shows in San Diego. The band will be joined by Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers, who will open the shows as a DJ before joining The Selecter on stage.
Find the complete itinerary below.
The Selekter 2019 Tour Dates:
05/25 – Southsea, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms
05/26 – Surrey, UK @ Happy Days Festival
06/28 – Durham, UK @ Stone Valley Festival (North)
06/29 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
06/30 – Paris, FR @ Val de Rock
07/04 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival
07/06 – Tring, UK @ Chilfest
08/02 – Kendal, UK @ Brewery Arts Centre
08/03 – Inverness, UK @ Tartan Heart Festival Belladrum
08/04 – Macclesfield, UK @ Rewind North
08/17 – Farnham, UK @ Weyfest 2019
08/18 – Henley-on-thames, UK @ Rewind Festival South
08/19 – Benicassim, ES @ Rototom Sunsplash Festival
08/25 – Thame, UK @ Towersey Festival
09/11 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
09/12 – Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom
09/13 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage
09/15 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
09/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
09/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
09/20 – Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke
09/21 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
09/27 – Borgerhout, BE @ De Roma
09/28 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo
09/29 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
10/01 – Breda, NL @ Chassé Theater
10/02 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
10/03 – Hannover, DE @ Mephisto, Faust
10/04 – Freiburg, DE @ Jazzhaus Freiburg
10/05 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club
10/07 – Vienna, AT @ Vienna Arena
10/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage
10/09 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Islande
10/10 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
10/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg OZ
10/12 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
10/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/18 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
10/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
10/20 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop
10/22 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender
10/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
10/24 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
10/25 – Machester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
10/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham
11/01 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight
11/02 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
11/14 – Guildford, UK @ G Live
11/15 – Bury Saint Edmunds, UK @ The Apex
11/16 – Kent, UK @ Scenic Stage – Dreamland Margate
11/17 – Lincoln, UK @ Engine Shed
11/19 – Cheltenham, UK @ Cheltenham Town Hall
11/20 – Falmouth, UK @ Princess Pavilion
11/21 – Bexhill-On-Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
11/22 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy Bournemouth
11/23 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire