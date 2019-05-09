The Selecter announce 40th anniversary tour dates

The Selecter, photo by Dean Chalkley

It’s a big year for 2-Tone. Back in February, we got the first album from The Specials in 37 years, in addition to news of a full US tour. Now, another legendary ska-punk band, The Selecter, have announced their own summer trek.

Coming in celebration of both their own 40th anniversary and four decades of 2-Tone in general, the tour kicks off on September 11th in New York City. Boston, Denver, and San Francisco are also on the docket, as are a pair of shows in San Diego. The band will be joined by Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers, who will open the shows as a DJ before joining The Selecter on stage.



Find the complete itinerary below, and look for tickets here.

The Selekter 2019 Tour Dates:

05/25 – Southsea, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

05/26 – Surrey, UK @ Happy Days Festival

06/28 – Durham, UK @ Stone Valley Festival (North)

06/29 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/30 – Paris, FR @ Val de Rock

07/04 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival

07/06 – Tring, UK @ Chilfest

08/02 – Kendal, UK @ Brewery Arts Centre

08/03 – Inverness, UK @ Tartan Heart Festival Belladrum

08/04 – Macclesfield, UK @ Rewind North

08/17 – Farnham, UK @ Weyfest 2019

08/18 – Henley-on-thames, UK @ Rewind Festival South

08/19 – Benicassim, ES @ Rototom Sunsplash Festival

08/25 – Thame, UK @ Towersey Festival

09/11 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

09/12 – Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom

09/13 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

09/15 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

09/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

09/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

09/20 – Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke

09/21 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

09/27 – Borgerhout, BE @ De Roma

09/28 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo

09/29 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

10/01 – Breda, NL @ Chassé Theater

10/02 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

10/03 – Hannover, DE @ Mephisto, Faust

10/04 – Freiburg, DE @ Jazzhaus Freiburg

10/05 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club

10/07 – Vienna, AT @ Vienna Arena

10/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

10/09 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Islande

10/10 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

10/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg OZ

10/12 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

10/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/18 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

10/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

10/20 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop

10/22 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender

10/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

10/24 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

10/25 – Machester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

10/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

11/01 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight

11/02 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

11/14 – Guildford, UK @ G Live

11/15 – Bury Saint Edmunds, UK @ The Apex

11/16 – Kent, UK @ Scenic Stage – Dreamland Margate

11/17 – Lincoln, UK @ Engine Shed

11/19 – Cheltenham, UK @ Cheltenham Town Hall

11/20 – Falmouth, UK @ Princess Pavilion

11/21 – Bexhill-On-Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

11/22 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy Bournemouth

11/23 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire